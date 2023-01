Puget Sound Energy is reporting that an outage knocked out power to 727 customers in Normandy Park on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

PSE said that power went out on the bigger outage at 3:31 p.m., and a smaller one affecting three at 4:54 p.m.

The cause is under investigation (and was most likely due to wind), and as of 6 p.m., a restoration time had not yet been determined for either event.

More info at PSE’s Outage Map here: https://www.pse.com/outage/outage-map