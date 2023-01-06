On the agenda for Monday night’s (Jan. 9, 2023) Burien City Council regular meeting: deputy mayor election, Human Trafficking Awareness Day, arts & culture grant amendments, and 2023 councilmember appointments to local & governmental organizations.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at Burien City Hall (map below), and can be viewed in person, on Comcast TV channel 21, via Zoom here, or online here.

View/download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

Here are some agenda highlights:

    • ELECTION OF DEPUTY MAYOR
    • PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:
      • Human Trafficking Awareness Day Proclamation Councilmember Stephanie Mora
    • CITY MANAGER’S REPORT:
      • City Manager’s Report
    • BUSINESS AGENDA:
      • Arts and Culture Grant Allocation Amendments: Gina Kallman, Cultural Arts Supervisor
        Andrew McMasters, Arts Commission Chair
      • 2023 Appointments of City Councilmembers to Local and Governmental Organizations: Heather Dumlao, City
      • City Council Planning Calendar: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager