On the agenda for Monday night’s (Jan. 9, 2023) Burien City Council regular meeting: deputy mayor election, Human Trafficking Awareness Day, arts & culture grant amendments, and 2023 councilmember appointments to local & governmental organizations.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at Burien City Hall (map below), and can be viewed in person, on Comcast TV channel 21, via Zoom here, or online here.
View/download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).
Here are some agenda highlights:
- ELECTION OF DEPUTY MAYOR
- PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:
- Human Trafficking Awareness Day Proclamation Councilmember Stephanie Mora
- CITY MANAGER’S REPORT:
- City Manager’s Report
- BUSINESS AGENDA:
Arts and Culture Grant Allocation Amendments: Gina Kallman, Cultural Arts Supervisor
Andrew McMasters, Arts Commission Chair
2023 Appointments of City Councilmembers to Local and Governmental Organizations: Heather Dumlao, City
City Council Planning Calendar: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager
- Arts and Culture Grant Allocation Amendments: Gina Kallman, Cultural Arts Supervisor
