Officials are investigating a downed tree that has come to rest on power lines on Sylvester Road near SW 175th Street in Burien on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

The tree was likely downed by Monday morning’s wind storm.

The dangerous situation resulted in a portion of Sylvester Road being closed until around 5:15 p.m.

While crews worked to clear the tree, traffic was being detoured to SW 172nd and 12th Ave SW to the east of the incident. To the west of the incident, traffic was being turned around near 23rd Place SW.

UPDATE, 5:15 P.M. – Sylvester Rd SW is back open and traffic is being flagged through while crews continue to work on removing a tree from utility lines. Expect minor delays if traveling by vehicle, and continue to exercise caution if traveling on foot or bike. #Burien pic.twitter.com/LbJu5A2Ahc — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) January 10, 2023 ROAD CLOSURE: While crews work to clear a tree leaning in utility lines at Sylvester Rd SW & SW 175th St, traffic is being detoured to SW 172nd and 12th Ave SW to the east of the incident, and to the west of the incident, traffic is being turned around near 23rd Pl SW. #Burien pic.twitter.com/0GdDP33Ehe — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) January 9, 2023 Crews have located a tree that caused damage to a pole in the Burien area resulting in this morning’s outage. We’ve restored power to more than half of the customers affected and hope to get the rest back up and running here soon. Thank you for your patience. — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) January 9, 2023