Officials are investigating a downed tree that has come to rest on power lines on Sylvester Road near SW 175th Street in Burien on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

The tree was likely downed by Monday morning’s wind storm.

The dangerous situation resulted in a portion of Sylvester Road being closed until around 5:15 p.m.

While crews worked to clear the tree, traffic was being detoured to SW 172nd and 12th Ave SW to the east of the incident. To the west of the incident, traffic was being turned around near 23rd Place SW.

Another power outage hit Burien on Monday – read more here.

Downed tree on power lines closes part of Sylvester Road in Burien Monday 1

Photo courtesy Christine Halstead.