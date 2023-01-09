The Burien Empty Bowls Event is just around the corner, and organizers are looking for Volunteers.

Empty Bowls will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at the Burien Community Center (map below), with two shifts available:

Lunch: 10:45 a.m.–12:40 p.m. (event opens at 11 a.m.) 12:30-2:30 p.m. Dinner : 3:45-6:10 p.m. (event opens at 4 p.m.) 6:00-8:30 p.m.



The Burien Empty Bowls event is a collaboration between Moshier Art Center Potters, City of Burien Parks and Recreation, and Discover Burien. The event started back in 2006 and has raised more than $270,000 for the Highline and White Center Food Banks to combat food insecurity.

“We could not do the event without the generous support of our volunteers,” organizers said.

For anyone new to the event, the community is invited to come to the Burien Community Center on Friday, Jan. 27 for either lunch or dinner. For a donation, they receive a simple meal of bread and soup donated by area restaurants, and are able to pick out a handmade bowl.

Jobs include: soup server, bread and cookie servers, beverage servers, table cleaners, raffle table monitors, and front door greeters. Feel free to specify a job but we cannot guarantee that job will be available.

If you would like to volunteer, please reach out to Gina Kallman at [email protected].

The Burien Community Center is located at 14700 6th Ave SW: