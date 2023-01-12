EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Business Mixer at Bistro Baffi in Normandy Park on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

This event will run from 4 – 6 p.m.

Here’s more from the chamber:

It will be the perfect place to network and make new contacts in the Business and Chamber Community.

Thank you to our Hosts, Speakers, and Sponsors!

This event will be joined by two local Seattle Southside Chamber Ambassadors.

Economic Development Committee-sponsored engagement and outreach for Normandy Park businesses 4-6 p.m. January 25, 2023 – Normandy Park Bistro Baffi Restaurant, 19987 1st Ave S Suite 101.

An innovation can be a product, service or process. It is an outcome, something with a high degree of change. Webster’s defines innovation as “the introduction of something new.” There are different types of innovation such as radical, breakthrough, or disruptive innovation.

Peter Drucker (Innovation and Entrepreneurship, 1993) said that “Innovation is the specific instrument of entrepreneurship…the act that endows resources with a new capacity to create wealth.”

Digital Intent—notably productive at this (https://digintent.com/what-is-innovation/)–defines innovation as “…the process of creating value by applying novel solutions to meaningful problems.”

Residents, businesses, and stakeholders in The Park build innovation into our DNA. It is one of the values that define us here. Innovation means Normandy Parkers are more effective and efficient; improving, inventing, and simplifying. We are reimagining home as a creative space for adding personal income while innovating in a post-COVID-19 environment. We are innovating in response to new needs of customers, whether home-based or scaling into retail space. We have figured out how to do things in a new way.

So which are you? Come find out, and mingle with other innovation entrepreneurs at the next Normandy Park Economic Development Implementation mixer from 4-6 p.m. on January 25, 2023 at Bistro Baffi in Normandy Park Towne Center. But mostly, come to chat and celebrate with your fellow Normandy Park businesses!

Limited Capacity: A waitlist is available once all spots are filled. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and encourage you to register early for future events by visiting our public calendar.

BUSINESS INVOLVEMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, for more information please download our Seattle Southside Chamber Event Sponsorship Form.

Hosting Chamber Mixers are available to all classic and above Chamber members. ​If you are interested in hosting a Chamber Mixer, please contact [email protected] for inquires

Bistro Baffi Restaurant is located at 19987 1st Ave S., Suite 101: