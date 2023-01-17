Now is the time for high school seniors to apply for a Highline Schools Foundation scholarship, as the organization is now accepting applications for its 2023 scholarship cycle.

Nineteen scholarships in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $30,000 are available for eligible students graduating from any Highline Public high schools this June, 2023.

Scholarships are available to students who plan to attend colleges, universities, trade schools and vocational schools.

Graduates planning to enter the military or similar career pathways may also apply.

To be eligible for a Highline Schools Foundation scholarship, applicants must:

Complete the scholarship application , including essays and recommendations Be a senior at any high school within Highline Public Schools Scheduled to graduate in spring 2023



Applications are due no later than 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Scholarships will be announced and awarded at the foundation’s Scholarship Reception in May.

Learn more at https://highlineschoolsfoundation.org/scholarships/.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!