The St. Anne Foundation hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Tour on Monday, Jan. 31, 2023 to celebrate its newly-remodeled ChildBirth Center at St. Anne Hospital in Burien.

The Foundation donated over $205,000 in support of the remodel project and updated equipment to provide better care for patients.

“We had the pleasure to present a plaque in honor of Kathy Bateman, former Director of the Family ChildBirth Center, for the hard work she put into the unit to make it what it is today,” organizers said. “We thank our guests for taking the time out of their day to attend this special ceremony and to honor Kathy and recognize the amazing staff in the Family ChildBirth Center!”

“A special thank you to Skanska USA Building, NBBJ, and Thomas Electrical Constructors for working on this project. “Thank you Catering by Edwin for making the delicious food for the ceremony and Belle Pétale for the beautiful flowers provided to the recipients.”

Watch video from the event, courtesy St. Anne Foundation, here.

