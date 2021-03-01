Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting near the 12100 block of 7th Place SW in Burien Monday morning, Mar. 1, 2021.
The shooting suspect got away, and police were searching with K-9.
Police also say that a TAC-30/SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations Team are assisting with this active scene at a nearby house.
The shooting occurred just before 1:50 a.m., and the Sheriff’s Office tweeted about this at 4:57 a.m.:
The King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting near the 12100 blk of 7th Pl SW. TAC-30/SWAT and our Crisis Negotiations Team are assisting with this active scene.
Fatal shooting along this street, SW 122nd in Burien. Swat and K-9 units on scene still searching for suspect. Also focusing on a nearby house. No description of suspect or victim yet. Still very active scene. pic.twitter.com/PazQtlsC8Q
