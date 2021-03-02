A memorial bench honoring the late Conlan Anderson – tragically killed in a still-unsolved hit & run in 2017 – was installed at Burien’s Puget Sound Park last week by Burien Parks and the Highline Heritage Museum.

Anderson – aka “Conlan Tukwila” – was tragically killed in a hit & run in the 12400 block of 1st Ave South on Feb. 4, 2017.

Sadly, the suspect driver has still not been caught.

Community member Natsiree Puttavon initiated a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the memorial bench to honor and remember the life of her close friend Anderson.

“The bench’s placement will have a positive connection to the community, reflective of Conlan’s compassionate nature,” Puttavon said. “This bench will serve as a physical location for all of us to visit, reflect, and remember him.”

Anderson’s immediate family and Puttavon will also be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the bench on Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021.

The bench includes a plaque, and has been installed at Puget Sound Park at 135 SW 126th Street:

Here’s more from the GoFundMe page (donations are still being accepted):

“He was an incredible man who was very well loved. He was someone who would have dropped everything that he had going on in his life at that moment in order to help a friend–no matter what it was that they had needed. If they were in trouble, he would have been there in a heartbeat; no questions asked. He was endlessly kind, compassionate, and truly left an impact on everyone he met.

“I have been in contact with the Parks and Recreation Manager, and after speaking with her and reading over the forms she has sent me, the cost of installing a memorial bench will be approximately $1500, plus an additional $1000 if a concrete pad will be necessary (I will let you guys know for sure if that is necessary after we determine the exact spot for the bench), but for now, $1500 will be the goal for us.

“No amount will be too small and anyone is welcome to contribute! Any amount collected over the goal will be donated to a to be determined charity that his close friends and family will decide on a later date. There is also absolutely no obligation to contribute anything at all – the page has simply been set up as an option for those who feel that they want to help with making the memorial bench a reality.

“If you are interested in reading more about this, I was interviewed by Kiro 7 News not long after it had occurred. I have attached the link to the news article here.”