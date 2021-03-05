From our sister site The White Center Blog:

‘Log Cabin’s Got Talent’ is an annual performance talent and visual art show for teens, and this year, it’s going virtual.

Important Dates:

Mar. 19: Submit your performing art video to be considered Mar. 19: Submit your visual art to be considered Mar. 26: Zoom viewing event from 5-7 p.m.



Ages 12 – 19 are invited to submit their visual art and their talent videos by Friday, March 19 at:

The hope is that most teens will be able to record at home and submit through the google link, but if a teen need help photographing their visual art or filming their talent, we can set up 1:1 appointments at the Log Cabin. (All safety protocols followed.)

Likewise, if a teen need assistance with tech support to submit through the google link, we can easily sort out other options to participate.

Regarding talents, we’re pretty open to content (as long as it’s family friendly.) Previous acts have included singing, dancing, spoken word, musical instruments, balloon animals, soccer tricks, Rubik’s cube solving, etc.

Categories for the Visual Art Competition include:

Photography Painting/Drawing Digital Design (Computer Art)



Guidelines for the 2021 LCGT video submissions include:

Please keep it family friendly 30 secs to 4 min limit Record horizontally (landscape) Record in front of blank background (so we can drop in a LCGT banner) Make sure audio is clear Format in either MP4 or MOV



And our Recreation Aides at the Log Cabin have even put together a video featuring submission tips:

All submissions will be available for viewing on the WCTP YouTube page and all performers can request feedback from the judges. The top scoring entries will screen live on Friday, March 26th between 6-7pm with in person feedback from the judges. Rankings will be announced live on the 26th.

In addition to Log Cabin’s Got Talent on March 26, the Teen Program is also be hosting a Grab and Go Distribution event in the park on March 20 as well as a series of arts related Zoom Programs leading up to the show. More details on the full schedule coming soon.

And just in case you’re not familiar with the log Cabin, The White Center Teen Program is a free, recreational drop-in program for ages 12-19 housed at the White Center Community Center in Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd St.) We’re open Tue – Sat from 3-8pm. At present, we’re offering remote recreation and education programs as well as 1:1 in person support including tutoring, job readiness, resource referral and supply distribution.

For more information:

Darlene Sellers (She/Her)

Recreation Coordinator

King County Parks – White Center Teen Program

206-477-2104