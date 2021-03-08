The City of Burien is partnering with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to host a commercial leasing basics webinar for local businesses on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

For a small business owner, selecting the right business location and negotiating the lease agreement can greatly impact and determine the longevity of their business. When business owners sign commercial leases, it is important to understand the lease and obligation terms.

In partnership with the Highline College Small Business Development Center (SBDC), the City of Burien is hosting a workshop dedicated to addressing important topics a small business owner should be aware of as they enter or renew a lease. Rich Shockley of the SBDC at Highline College and Synthia Melton of the Dimension Law Group PLLC will guide you through understanding the basics of commercial leasing.

This free workshop is geared towards the businesses that are currently leasing a commercial location, thinking about signing a commercial lease, or renewing a commercial lease.

https://burienwa.gov/news_events/city_newsroom/news_announcements/learn_leasing_basics