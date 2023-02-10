EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Washington Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a Technical Assistance Open House event on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

This free event will be held in Burien City Hall’s Community Room on the 1st Floor.

Want to start a business? Want to grow your business? Need consultation?

Look no further than this one-stop-shop for all of your Business Development needs.

With diverse partners of leading industry experts and resources, we are here to help you tackle any challenge to make your business thrive.

This is a drop-in event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is encouraged.

Featured Partners:

Rich Shockley from SBDC .

. Lorraine Chachere from Burien’s Economic Development Team .

. Walter Acuna from Chase Bank offering financial consultation to access to capital.

Eden Chase from Chase Mobile Notary offering Notary Services and Finger Printing .

. Dwayne Fricke from All Seattle Web Design offering website and marketing consultations .

. Leoh Zermeno from Labor and Industries .

. And your Seattle Southside Chamber team, Annie McGrath, Sammie Le and Morgan Young.

Click below to register online:

About the SBDC: is a network of more than 30 expert business advisors working in communities across the state to help entrepreneurs or small business owners start, grow or buy/sell a business.

SBDC advisors provide one-on-one, confidential, no-cost advising on all phases of small business development and are often co-located with economic development specialists in community colleges, economic development agencies or government agencies. Other services of the Washington SBDC include no-cost or low-cost workshops on a variety of business topics and customized market research services.

The Washington SBDC, a member of the national America’s SBDC program, is governed by a cooperative agreement between Washington State University, which is the statewide host of the program, and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).



About Walter Acuna, Sr. Business Consultant Chase Bank: Walter is a Peruvian native who came to the states in 2002, with over 19 years of experience in Business Development and Relationship Management within diverse banking segments.



He is a Sr. Business Consultant for JPMorgan Chase Bank, where provides technical assistant to small businesses in a variety of topics such as accounting, access to capital, and marketing.

Prior to his current role, he was a Vice President and Sr. Business Lender at Craft3, where he managed successful economic development programs for the BIPOC communities as a mission driven commercial loan officer.

Walter’s banking experience also included Commercial and Consumer Banking roles at Plaza Bank, Wachovia, Bank of America and Washington Mutual.

He attended Universidad Privada Antenor Orrego in Trujillo, Peru. He finished with a BS Electronic Engineering; he also holds an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management.

Walter lives in Auburn and has three daughters Aubrey, Grace and Isabelle. While enjoying many things about life in the northwest, his passions include traveling, watching movies, and playing the guitar.

About Chase Mobile Notary: Mobile notary services are done in person. I provide notary services both general and for real estate signing transactions. Eden Chase of Chase Mobile Notary LLC has completed thousands of real estate signings and renews her NSA Notary Signing Agent designation annually. Ink fingerprinting services are also available for employment and background screening purposes. These services will be provided in-person.

About All Seattle Web Design: The All Seattle Web Design team are small business website design and marketing specialists. We work hard to target our client’s web design needs, help them accomplish their goals, surpass their expectations and keep them in touch with their customer. Proudly Seattle – never outsourced.