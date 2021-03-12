The Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) will be hosting its second virtual informational meeting on its proposed Burien affordable housing project on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

This will be an online meeting held via Zoom and open to all.

As we previously reported, DESC is planning an affordable housing development in Burien at 801 SW 150th Street (map below) to create stable, supportive housing for vulnerable people experiencing homelessness.

DESC plans to acquire what is currently known as the Burien Professional Center and develop a permanent supportive housing project onsite. Construction is projected to start in early 2022.

When complete, DESC says the new building will feature approximately 95 studio units of affordable housing with supportive services and indoor/outdoor community spaces for single adults who are disabled and formerly homeless. Twenty-five units will be used to house Veterans experiencing homelessness.

On Feb. 23, 2021, the organization held its first online informational meeting, which you can watch below:

More info on this project is here: https://www.desc.org/what-we-do/housing/burien/

Click here for more information about DESC’s Supportive Housing.

More info on this event is here: https://www.facebook.com/events/351870486062552/