Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Response and Reconstruction (MARR) detectives responded to a collision at SW 116th Street and 4th Ave SW in North Burien (map below) on Thursday night, Mar. 11, 2021.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Police say that the at-fault driver was believed to be impaired and remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Two other motorists sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Metro Transit re-routed its 120 bus due to the emergency response.

“Work on this open case continues,” Sgt. Tim Meyer told The B-Town Blog.