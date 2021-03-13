Photo courtesy @Zone3FireRehab

Two people were injured – including a King County Sheriff’s sergeant – in a two-alarm fire that burned an apartment building near SW 156th Street and Ambaum Blvd. SW in Burien (map below) Saturday afternoon, Mar. 13, 2021.

One occupant and a King County Sheriff’s Office sergeant were transported to St. Anne Hospital with minor injuries.

Crews initially reported heavy smoke coming from the roof of the structure, and another report said that someone jumped from the building to escape the fire, which was believed to be on the third floor.

@Zone3FireRehab first tweeted about this at 1:25 p.m.

Cause of the blaze is unknown at this time. A KCSO Fire Investigator is on-scene.

Burien Police / KCSO are assisting @KingCountyFire2 after KCSO sergeant discovered two-alarm structure fire in the 600 blk. / SW Ambaum Blvd. One occupant and a KCSO sergeant were transported to Highline w/ minor injuries. KCSO Fire Investigator is on-scene. pic.twitter.com/VQhrV1Qp4z — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) March 13, 2021

Here are some photos and video from the scene, courtesy David Feinberg: