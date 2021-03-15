SPONSORED :

Support your child’s in-person or distance learning at Highline Tutoring and Testing Center

The most recent announcements from the Highline School District indicate that students up to grade 5 are planned to return to some in-person learning by April 1, 2021 in a phased approach. That’s good news for younger students and their families, but those in the grade 6-12 category remain in a distance learning mode with no definitive word as to when they will return to in-person learning.

Fortunately, Highline Tutoring and Testing Center is here to help with affordable in-person or virtual tutoring and learning support.

Owner and Burien “Citizen of the Year” for 2017 – Wendy Meyers – has been committed to supporting student success for decades. Over the years she has assembled a group of experienced tutors who posses a variety of specialized skills, from emphasis in language arts or math, to younger grade levels all the way through college age. The one indispensable attribute, however, is that they must truly care about the student and doing what they need to support student success.

During this challenging time, Wendy and the team offer individualized attention for distance learning as well as true homeschooling support. Wendy is a certified learning consultant affiliated with Academy Northwest. Through this program students can make-up credits or complete a full High School Diploma. This has been particularly helpful for the older students who, it has been widely reported, are really struggling with distance and online learning.

Along with so many options for learning support, HTTC has upgraded their on-site technology and is following COVID-19 safety protocols including: universal masking and temperature checks, physical distancing and enhanced disinfection processes. Wendy Proudly declares “We’ve all been healthy, not even the regular colds!”

Think this all sounds great, but how can I afford it? HTTC has intentionally structured their rates and payment plans to meet the needs of families. They are offering a substantial discount through their pre-pay COVID-19 rates. Ask for details when you call. After more than a year of disrupted learning, there’s no time to waste for your student.

Call or click today!

Highline Tutoring and Testing Center

245 SW 152nd Street, Suite A

Burien, WA 98166

Phone: (206) 242-0245

Website: http://highlinetutoringtesting.yolasite.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HighlineTutoring/