The former Highline Athletic Club property in Burien sold last week for $3,598,000 to the Muslim American Youth Foundation (MAYF).

As we previously reported, the longtime local athletic club closed on Nov. 30, 2020, and had been on the market for several months.

The building, located at 125 S. 156th Street, will be occupied by the MAYF for recreational and religious purposes. The new owners will also apparently offer basketball leagues as well as swimming and other recreational activities.

First established in 1988, the HAC served the region for over 30 years as an independently owned gym. The building includes over 32,000 square feet, with an indoor heated pool, spa, steam room, sauna, basketball and pickle courts, wrap-around track and more, and offered dozens of classes each week.

Most athletic equipment was auctioned off in December.

“The building will need some code compliance upgrades so there will be a few months of downtime until their grand opening,” Realtor Stren R. Lea told The B-Town Blog.

The Muslim American Youth Foundation is headquartered in Tukwila, and is a 501(c)(3) organization.