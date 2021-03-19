A rally to show support for/with the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community will be held at the corner of SW 148th Street and 1st Ave South in Burien TODAY – Friday, Mar. 19, 2021, at 3:30 p.m.
“The safety of our communities and our elders is dependent on our advocacy – not only this weekend but EVERY DAY,” organizers said. “Show up for our AAPI community this week.”
The event is related to recent anti-AAPI incidents, including a mass shooting in Atlanta that killed eight, anti-Asian messages left at churches in Seattle and “too many attacks on AAPI elders nationally in the last few days to process.”
Another rally is planned in Tukwila for 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 22 at Southcenter Parkway & Strander Blvd.
For more info, visit the AAPI Coalition Against Hate and Bias Facebook page or email [email protected].