EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s SMART Webinar: COVID-19 Relief Program Updates will be held this Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

This is a free, online event open to all who register in advance.

Presented by SMART, this webinar will provide resources and insight for businesses dealing with the impacts of the current COVID-19 situation.

In this session, we’ll hear from subject matter experts who will break down Washington State House Bill 1368 and the new federal relief package that is making its way to the Senate floor. Speakers include representatives from the Association of Washington Businesses and the United States Chamber.

This 90-minute webinar will include speaker presentations as well as time for audience Q&A.