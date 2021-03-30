SPONSORED :

Throughout his time as King County Executive, Dow Constantine has strived to create an effective, efficient, and innovative King County government, responsive to neighbors’ needs and leading the nation on bold initiatives that put community first.

When the first COVID-19 outbreak in the United States occurred in King County, Dow calmly and surely led the region, and the people responded – following science and saving thousands of lives. As a result, King County has achieved the lowest rate of death out of the 20 largest metropolitan regions in the country.

Now, Dow is running for re-election to continue this critical, nation-leading work – ensuring we recover from the pandemic stronger than ever. And he wants YOU to be the first to know about his plans for King County’s future at his Hometown Kickoff campaign event.

Join Dow, family, friends, and community members in a local, west-of-the-Duwamish River virtual event on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., highlighting the people and places where it all began – West Seattle, White Center, Burien and Vashon.

You can RSVP here or by emailing [email protected].

Given the pandemic and all the challenges facing our community, steady, thoughtful leadership at the helm is essential for our communities’ success. We hope to see you there!