The Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) held its second online informational meeting about its proposed Burien low-income housing project on Tuesday night, Mar. 23, 2021.

Around 62 participants tuned into the public webinar on the Seattle non-profit’s proposed Burien housing project. DESC says it plans to purchase the Burien Professional Center at 801 SW 150th Street (map below) and build a permanent supportive, affordable housing project onsite. Construction is projected to start in early 2022. The next step in the process is discussion and possibly a decision by the Burien City Council at its April 5, 2021 meeting.



Hosted by DESC Executive Director Daniel Malone, the online meeting also included appearances from DESC Director of Housing Programs Noah Fay and Director of Facilities and Asset Management Sondra Nielsen.

VIDEO

Below is raw video of the main online meeting (running time 51:55):

BREAKOUT ROOMS

Here are recordings of the several Breakout Rooms, where smaller groups of people could interact (running time 1:59:20):

TAKE A SURVEY

The Seattle Southside Chamber, along with Discover Burien, is taking a survey from businesses and residents; results will be aggregated anonymously and presented to the council on April 5.

The survey should take no more than five minutes:

ABOUT DESC

DESC is a non-profit behavior health organization that provides a wide range of healthcare services, including outpatient, treatment, street outreach, psychiatric, specialized medical treatment for opioid use and more. They operate a “mobile crisis team” that gives care to those in need 24/7 across all of King Cpunty. These two-person teams are often summoned by police, fire and other emergency first responders.

More info on the Burien project is here: https://www.desc.org/what-we-do/housing/burien/ Notification about DESC’s online meeting: https://www.desc.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/DESC-Burien-Letter-Flyer_FINAL.pdf Info on DESC’s “Housing First” policy: https://www.desc.org/what-we-do/housing/housing-first/



Read our extensive previous coverage on DESC here.