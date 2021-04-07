Two people were killed in a three-vehicle collision on Ambaum Blvd. SW in Burien on Tuesday afternoon, April 6, 2021.

The fatal crash – which police say was caused by a driver they suspect was impaired – occurred around 3:16 p.m. in the 11800 block of Ambaum Blvd. SW (map below).

Police say that the driver/suspect of a sedan heading northbound on Ambaum struck a hatchback, which caused it to rotate in front of a southbound pickup.

Sadly, the occupants of the hatchback were killed when they were struck by the pickup.

The suspect sedan driver – who was believed to be impaired – was booked Tuesday night for two counts of vehicular homicide, as well as felony hit & run.

The King County Sheriff’s Office MARR unit is investigating.