With confusion over post COVID-19 vaccination donation eligibility lingering, combined with a string of unseasonably warm spring weather (when donors tend to skip more appointments), record high blood usage at area hospitals, and a national blood shortage, Bloodworks Northwest warns that our community blood supply is facing a “perfect storm” – an unforeseen combination of events that’s having a significant impact on the local blood supply.

In fact, Bloodworks officials are calling it “the biggest blood shortage since the pandemic began a year ago.”

Here’s more info from Bloodworks:

With transfusions at 118%, indicating continuing high patient need (as more surgeries are now being scheduled) and blood supplies hovering at a 24-hour supply, Bloodworks Northwest is making an urgent call for blood donors to book appointments now. Adding to this pressure is lingering concern that some donors may still be confused about whether they can donate blood after receiving their COVID-19 vaccination, leading them to delay donations unnecessarily. The number of donors showing up for scheduled appointments has been steadily dropping since February. In that month, the show rate was 80%, in March, it dropped to 77% and so far in April, it’s at 73%. Assistance from blood centers across the country is limited or uncertain as a national shortage has impacted the ability of other blood centers to respond. With so few units of blood on the shelves, our community is one major accident away from crisis.

Bloodworks Northwest President & CEO Curt Bailey says, “This is an alarming situation and the community must act immediately by making appointments to donate blood and keeping those appointmets to ensure the supply is availabile to meet this unprecedented need. It’s unheard of that a confluence of events like what our community is facing happens, but as a frequent donor or a new donor you’re directly helping people facing cancer, trauma, and surgeries weather this storm.”

For the care and safety of our community, Bloodworks Northwest is reminding the public that donating blood is a critical activity and there is no reason to delay donating after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Bloodworks officials are also concerned about the number of appointment cancellations due to this confusion. Bloodworks says from the beginning of the month, more than 1,600 donors canceled or had to reschedule their appointment.

Bloodworks Northwest urges community members of all blood types to rush to book appointments at Donor Centers and Pop-Up Blood Drives in April.

Stats:

Patient usage is a record high 18% above normal, resulting in 500 additional units distributed in the past 7 days. Types O positive and A positive are especially in demand. Our community’s blood supply is currently 1,700 units below operational levels; meaning only an emergency 24 hour supply of all blood types is available to hospitals. Type O is short 900 units, and Type A positive is short 600 units leaving empty shelves. It normally takes 1,000 donors every day to maintain an operational blood supply in Western Washington and Oregon allowing our community to respond to routine needs for blood and emergencies.



About Donating Blood:

There is no deferral waiting period to donate if you receive the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, Novovax or AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. Donating blood is a safe and essential action during the pandemic. Appointments and masks are required. In accordance with current social distancing guidelines, no walk-ins, guests, or people under age 16 are permitted onsite. Bloodworks has posted information addressing questions and concerns for blood donors at bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus . Most people in good health, at least 18 years old, and who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate whole blood every 56 days. Check out our detailed eligibility Q&A or call us at 800-398-7888. Donations with Bloodworks provide 95% of the lifesaving blood supply to Pacific Northwest hospitals. It takes about an hour to give blood from check-in to post-donation cookie. Information about who can donate and where, is available at www.bloodworksnw.org .



Additional Resources:

For the latest information on COVID-19 please visit the CDC website, Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 main page, and Oregon Health Authority.

Bloodworks Donor Centers and Pop-Up Centers:

Appointments and information at BloodworksNW.org or 800-398-7888. See our list of Donor Centers and Pop-Up locations.

Bellevue Center

1807 132nd Avenue NE

Bellevue, WA 98005

425-453-4200

410 W Bakerview Rd., Suite 117

Bellingham, WA 98226

360-671-8848

921 Terry Avenue

Seattle, WA 98104

206-292-6500

2703 Oakes Avenue

Everett, WA 98201

425-740-2909

1414 S 324TH Street, B101

Federal Way, WA 98003

253-945-8660

19723 Highway 99, Suite F

Lynnwood, WA 98036​

1220 Eastside Street SE

Olympia, WA 98501

360-596-3950

10357 Stone Avenue N.

Seattle, WA 98133

206-526-1970

3230 NW Randall Way

Silverdale, WA 98383

360-308-7340

130 Andover Park E

Tukwila, WA 98188

206-241-6300

9320 NE Vancouver Mall Blvd., Suite100

Vancouver, WA 98662

360-567-4800

2211 Willamette St

Eugene, OR 97405

541-484-9111

About Bloodworks Northwest – Bloodworks Northwest is backed by 75 years of Northwest history and 250,000 donors. It is local, nonprofit, independent, volunteer-supported and community-based. A recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Bloodworks serves patients at hospitals in Washington, Oregon and Alaska — partnering closely with local hospitals to deliver the highest level of patient care. Comprehensive services include blood components, complex cross-matching, specialized lab services for organ transplants, care for patients with blood disorders, and collection of cord blood stem cells for cancer treatment. Bloodworks Research Institute performs leading-edge research in blood biology, transfusion medicine, blood storage and treatment of blood disorders. Patients with traumatic injuries, undergoing surgeries or organ transplantation, or receiving treatment for cancer and blood disorders all depend on our services, expertise, laboratories and research. Blood donation appointments can be scheduled at bloodworksnw.org.