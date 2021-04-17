A Spring Community Recycling Event for Burien and Normandy Park will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission (map below).
This is a free, open event.
Here are more details:
For questions, call (206) 938-8262.
The Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission is located at 19010 1st Ave S.:
The Spring Community Recycling Event for #NormandyPark and #Burien will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission (@WSCJTC, 19010 1st Ave S., Burien, WA. 98148). For questions, call (206) 938-8262. pic.twitter.com/fCSr4ZOkaa
— City of Burien, WA (@Burien) April 16, 2021