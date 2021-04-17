A Spring Community Recycling Event for Burien and Normandy Park will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission (map below).

This is a free, open event.

Here are more details:

For questions, call (206) 938-8262.

The Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission is located at 19010 1st Ave S.: