On the agenda for Monday night’s regular Burien City Council meeting: proclamations, DESC (on the Consent Agenda), public safety, advisory board member selection, food trucks, updates to municipal code regulating fireworks, business licenses, junk vehicles and more.

The meeting will be held online and start at 7 p.m. It can be viewed on Comcast TV channel 21, online here, or via Zoom here.

At 4:30 p.m., a special meeting will be held to conduct interviews of applicants to fill positions on the Arts Commission as well as for the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

WHAT TO WATCH FOR:

Will the Consent Agenda pass without discussion or revision of the proposed DESC supportive housing project (which is included in it)? See page 43 of the agenda packet . Will the Food Truck proposal be changed to avert issues with local restaurants who are opposed to it? Police Chief Ted Boe is expected to address crime concerns expressed by 81 businesses in Downtown Burien, based on a Letter to the Editor we posted from Danny House , owner of The Tin Room.



Here’s what’s on the docket:

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:

Earth Day Proclamation 7 (Councilmember Nancy Tosta) Arbor Day Proclamation 9 (Mayor Jimmy Matta) Infertility Awareness Week Proclamation 11 (Councilmember Kevin Schilling)



CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES:

Steps to Address Business Concerns – Crime and Safety (Brian J. Wilson, City Manager & Police Chief Theodore Boe)



CONSENT AGENDA

BUSINESS AGENDA:

Appoint Four (4) Applicants to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Five (5) Applicants to the Arts Commission Outreach to Businesses that Signed on to the Letter: ‘Empresarios Unidos and Restaurants of Burien Challenge the Food Truck Pilot Program’ Introduction to Resolution No. 446, Authorizing the Segregation of the Existing Assessments for Local Improvement District No. 2008 (Eric Christensen, Finance Director, Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director) Introduction of Ordinance No. 763, Amending Ordinance No. 710 – Fireworks (Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney) Introduction to Ordinance No. 764, Amending BMC 5.05.140 Pertaining to Business Licenses (Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney) Introduction to Ordinance No. 767, Amending BMC 8.45.020 Junk Vehicle Nuisance Definition (Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney) Cancellation of Remaining Furlough Days for Staff and Directors in 2021 and the Return and Addition of Certain Positions in 2021 (Brian Wilson, City Manager) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian Wilson, City Manager)



