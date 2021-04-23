Shortly after a house fire resulted in a large emergency response in Burien, the Pizza Hut located at 15050 1st Ave South also burned, sending flames up shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday night, April 23, 2021.

Multiple agencies responded, including Burien/Normandy Park Fire, North Highline Fire District, Tukwila Fire, Puget Sound Fire and many others.

It is unknown whether there were any injuries, nor what caused the commercial fire.

Below are photos courtesy Randy Neals:

Pizza Hut is located at 15050 1st Ave S.: