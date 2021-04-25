Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office detectives recently confiscated a large amount of methamphetamines with a little help from K-9 Fury:

“For several months, we have been working a case to isolate the supply of methamphetamine coming into our city.

“Yesterday (Thursday, April 22, 2021), your undercover detectives intercepted a car heading into Burien intending to resupply our drug network with methamphetamine.

“Our 4-leg companion Fury once again led us right to the drugs.

“We actually had to reset our scale to measure the quantities in pounds instead of ounces.

“In February, the Washington State Supreme Court ruled our state drug possession law was not written correctly and unconstitutional based on the way it was written (State v. Blake). As such, we don’t have an illegal possession law right now for personal consumption levels of narcotics in our state.

“While we can debate at what quantity we should set the personal consumption line, I think we can all agree 15.2 pounds is not personal consumption!”

Photos courtesy Burien Police/King County Sheriff’s Office