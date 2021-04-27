EDITOR’S NOTE : Since our creation in 2007, The B-Town Blog has allowed residents running for local office one free post for when they announce their candidacy:

I am a third generation Burien business owner and Highline School District graduate. I have lived in Burien my whole life and have seen both positive and negative changes. I am running for City Council Position No. 5 to solve problems and make positive changes that include all the residents of Burien, not a select few.

I will prioritize local needs like:

Economic recovery and affordability . Burien requires more housing. Working families struggle everyday to continue living here. We can support code adjustment and rezoning efforts to make Burien a better place to build. We also need to take care of small businesses. Over the last year, small businesses in Burien have struggled. Building a better business environment is crucial for the future of our city. Strong basic services such as better policing and affordable utilities . Working families didn’t need the burden of an 8% utility tax, especially during a pandemic. Accountability for imprudent policy and spending decisions . Staff directed city processes need to be more transparent to the people. I will take my business experience to council, and fight for pragmatic solutions that benefit ALL Burien residents.



I have a lifelong investment in Burien. I hope to see our city continue to grow and change for the better. The skills and experience from my childhood into my adulthood have given me a love for life, and my neighbors. I have been blessed by Burien, and it’s time to give back.

Thank you for your time,

Alex Simkus

alexsimkus.com