I am a third generation Burien business owner and Highline School District graduate. I have lived in Burien my whole life and have seen both positive and negative changes. I am running for City Council Position No. 5 to solve problems and make positive changes that include all the residents of Burien, not a select few.
I will prioritize local needs like:
- Economic recovery and affordability. Burien requires more housing. Working families struggle everyday to continue living here. We can support code adjustment and rezoning efforts to make Burien a better place to build. We also need to take care of small businesses. Over the last year, small businesses in Burien have struggled. Building a better business environment is crucial for the future of our city.
- Strong basic services such as better policing and affordable utilities. Working families didn’t need the burden of an 8% utility tax, especially during a pandemic.
- Accountability for imprudent policy and spending decisions. Staff directed city processes need to be more transparent to the people. I will take my business experience to council, and fight for pragmatic solutions that benefit ALL Burien residents.
I have a lifelong investment in Burien. I hope to see our city continue to grow and change for the better. The skills and experience from my childhood into my adulthood have given me a love for life, and my neighbors. I have been blessed by Burien, and it’s time to give back.
Thank you for your time,
Alex Simkus
alexsimkus.com