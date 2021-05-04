It is more important now than ever before to support local businesses right here in Burien, and in an innovative move, Discover Burien has launched the Discover Burien Community Gift Card to help support small businesses right here in our own backyard.

The Discover Burien Community Gift Card can be purchased online here and sent electronically to family, friends, co-workers, employees, teachers, students, and other loved ones via text or an emailed link. Participating merchants are added daily (full list available here , updated frequently) and the Discover Burien Community Gift Card costs the businesses nothing to participate. One card can be used across multiple stores and redeemed for items we all use every single day. Unlike the big box stores, the money collected from each Discover Burien Community Gift Card stays with the small business and is reinvested locally. Discover Burien does not profit from the sale of the Discover Burien Community Gift Card. Learn more about the Discover Burien Community Gift Card by clicking here , emailing [email protected] , or calling (206) 433-2882. If you own a business in Burien and wish to participate in the Discover Burien Community Gift Card program, please email [email protected] .



About Discover Burien

Discover Burien was founded in 2002 by a passionate and dedicated group of business owners who wanted to be part of growing the success of our community. That spirit and tradition lives on and continues to inspire everything we do. Discover Burien is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. More info here: https://www.discoverburien.org.

