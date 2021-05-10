Story & Photos by Joe Moldovan

The weather was permitting and sunny enough for the Free Cruise In on Saturday, May 8, 2021, sponsored by Classy Chassis Car Club in the parking lot just east of Bison Creek Pizza in Burien.

The event ran from 1 – 4:30 p.m.

As more people get vaccinated, it’s nice to see people enjoying themselves again.

Social distancing was in effect, but getting a good look at some of these really nice cars was a great treat.

Click image below to launch photo gallery: