At Monday night’s regular Burien City Council, lawmakers voted 4-3 to table – or postpone – the Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) Supportive Housing project as part of the city’s Affordable Housing Demonstration Program until a public hearing can be held.

The vote now requires a public meeting be held to discuss the project, which has been controversial. Previously, two online meetings have been conducted by DESC, but these were not considered “neutral.” The upcoming online public hearing will be held by the City of Burien, with date and time to be announced soon. The meeting will be held before June 21.

Voting to approve the motion, which was made by Mayor Jimmy Matta to overrule an earlier one to approve the project by Deputy Mayor Krystal Marx, was approved by Matta, Councilmembers Nancy Tosta, Sofia Aragon and Kevin Schilling. Voting “no” were Marx, Cydney Moore and Pedro Olguin.

As we previously reported, DESC is proposing to build a new, 8-story supportive housing apartment building with around 95 units at 801 SW 150th Street (map below). Of the 95 studio apartments, 25 would be reserved for disabled veterans experiencing homelessness.