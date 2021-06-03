UPDATE 5:25 p.m. : A man in his 20s was shot and killed in North Burien Thursday afternoon, June 3, 2021, the King County Sheriff's Office is reporting.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of S. 120th Street and 5th Ave S. (map below) near the Beverly Park neighborhood in North Burien, just west of SR 509.

Deputies were unsuccessful in their lifesaving efforts for a victim in his 20s.

The first call came in at around 2:28 p.m.

North Highline Fire, King County Medic One and the Guardian One helicopter also responded.

Investigators will remain on-scene for several hours, and traffic on 5th Ave S. was blocked at 4th Place S., S. 116th and S. 120th.

