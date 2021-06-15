A Summit intended to bring together communities, researchers and policymakers to develop solutions that promote health and well-being in airport communities will be held this Friday, June 18, 2021, from 8 – 10 a.m.

“If you want to learn about the health of a population, look at the air they breathe, the water they drink, and the places where they live.“

– Hippocrates

Summit Goals

Establish national and international dialogue between community leaders, researchers and public officials to share solutions and strategies targeted at reducing impact of aircraft traffic on health and environment. Participants will share success stories, unique implementations barriers and knowledge gaps that surround the complex issue of environmental exposures in airport adjacent communities. Summit participants will also work to identify resilience strategies. Proceedings of the Summit will be shared and disseminated with stakeholders. Both short-term and long-term solutions wil be discussed and developed over the course of the summit. Participants will work in teams to identify facilitators and barriers to implemeting proposed solutions as well as establish partnerships likley to lead to success.

Event Details:

WHEN: Friday, June 18, 2021, 8 – 10 a.m. and Saturday, July 17, 2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

AGENDA:

HOW: Livestreamed event with workshop and breakout sessions throughout the day.

WHAT: A virtual event to talk about the impact of the aviation industry on people and the planet and promote solutions.

REGISTRATION: Registration is free.

Summit Topics:

Social justice Human health impacts Engaging stakeholders Indoor environment Outdoor exposures Impacts on children Developing effective partnerships



Collaborators:

Representative Adrian Madaro, Massachusetts Representative Tina Orwall, Washington Mira’s Garden University of Washington EDGE Center Olin College Mothers out Front, East Boston



Contact: