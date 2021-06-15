Things are changing at BAT Theatre’s Script Club:

As COVID restrictions loosen, the daytime Script Club will be meeting both in person (with masks on). Plus, BAT is adding an evening online-only Script Club meeting.



The daytime Script Club meets on the third Thursday of the month (this Thursday, June 17) from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. We meet at Merrill Gardens in Burien, 15020 5th Ave SW, Burien, Washington. Join us!

In July, BAT is also adding an evening Script Club meeting on the third Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. The evening script club meets only on Zoom.

BAT’s script club is much like a book club, but instead of reading books, the members read scripts. You read the script in advance and discuss it during the meeting. Often the script will be for the play BAT will be performing, but the script club also reads other interesting scripts.

The Script Club is a joyous way to become theatre literate, but more importantly, to have a good time and get to know your neighbors.