On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, King County Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht released the following statement about the recent charging of Francisco Montero for the senseless March 2018 murders of Eveona Cortez and Elizabeth Juarez:

Delivering Justice in March 2018

Burien Double Homicide

“In my nearly 37-years with the King County Sheriff’s Office, I have seen few cases impact a community like the senseless March 2018 murders of Eveona Cortez and Elizabeth Juarez. Gunfire, as we too often see, took these vibrant teenagers far too soon leaving a void among family and friends that will never be filled.

“On Monday, June 28th, thanks to the extraordinary work of King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives, 23-year-old Francisco Montero was charged by King County Prosecutors with the murder of these two teens. This remains a complex case and highlights the advanced skills, training and dedication of the entire investigative team. Our deputies, detectives and sergeants remain tireless in delivering justice for Eveona and Elizabeth, their families and the Burien community at-large.

“Our collaboration with community members and organizations, to include the Latino Civic Alliance and Board Chair Nina Martinez and Vice Chair Jimmy Matta (also the Mayor of the City of Burien), helped the King County Sheriff’s Office remain focused on justice for Eveona and Elizabeth’s families and the community members touched by this horrific and violent crime.”

– Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht