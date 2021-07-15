REMINDER : After a year off due to the pandemic, the popular Olde Burien Block Party is returning to SW 152nd Street this Saturday, July 17, 2021.

The party will run from Noon – 11 p.m. on SW 152nd between Ambaum Blvd. SW and 10th Ave SW (map below), with live music, dancing, food, drinks, special deals and much more.

As many will recall, last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This fun event will feature live music, dancing, food, and drinks from local establishments, including Tin Room Bar & Theater‘s family-friendly gathering spot, 909 Coffee and Wine, Classic Eats, Humble Vine Wine, and more.

Bands performing will include: