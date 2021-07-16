EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce announced this week that it will partner with the City of SeaTac and Somali Community Services of Seattle to help support the victims of last weekend’s Hanover Apartment Fire.

As we previously reported, on July 10, 2021, an arson fire at the Hanover Apartments (3100 block of S 192nd St, SeaTac) displaced 38 families, totaling 88 residents. Since the fire, the community mobilized to offer support. The Red Cross provided immediate emergency assistance to ensure residents were cared for in the short term and the community came together to support the impacted residents.

The City of SeaTac Emergency Management Program Manager, Wilfredo Lugo, is working with the Director of Somali Community Services, Sahra Farah, to assess the needs of the residents, distribute and coordinate resources, and assist in applications for additional aid through the SBA Disaster Assistance programs. Kim Cooper, the Human Services Coordinator with the City of SeaTac, is supporting the victims by assessing the displaced residents’ needs and connecting victims to resources available in the community.

An online GoFundMe fundraiser has been established by Mohammed Egal with Somali Community Services of Seattle as the non-profit working to distribute funds raised through that platform. They are also collecting additional funds from other local community groups, King County, and private donors.

If you or your business is interested in contributing to the relief efforts, you can do so by sending a check to the Somali Community Services of Seattle. Their Tax ID is 91-1746056 and their mailing address is 8810 Renton Ave S. Seattle, WA 98118. Also, please indicate that it is for the victims of the Hanover Apartment Fire.

Please mail your tax-deductible donation to Somali Community Services of Seattle, attention: Director Sahra Farah, or simply drop the check off at the Seattle Southside Chamber Office, located inside SeaTac City Hall at 4800 S 188th Street, Suite 250, SeaTac, WA 98188, to be forwarded.

All funds collected will be distributed to those impacted. A survey has been collected to help the organization assess the needs of each family and aid will be distributed accordingly.

The Seattle Southside Chamber, City of SeaTac, and Somali Community Services of Seattle thank all community members for their generosity. Once immediate victim needs have been assessed, there may be additional specific requests for food, clothes, and gift cards. The Chamber is helping to coordinate and facilitate connecting the needs of the victims to resources within the community.

If businesses or community members have questions about the best way to help or contribute, please contact the Chamber at (206) 575-1633 or [email protected].

