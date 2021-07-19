“Save Nespelem” is a fundraiser campaign by Secondhand Hearts to help a supply effort/fundraiser for Okanagan fire relief, and they’re seeking the public’s help.

Three fast-burning fires in Okanogan County have prompted Level 3 evacuations for Nespelem and surrounding areas.

Organizers will be collecting any and all donations at the Burien Police precinct Monday through Thursday of this week. The Precinct is located at 14905 6th Ave SW (map below).

They say they are looking primarily for livestock supplies as they’re the most affected by this, or gift certificates to tractor supply, coastal, Wilco etc.

Please help this week!

There are several ways you can help this supply effort:

July 19 – 22, 2021: Donate in person at the Burien/KCSO Police Department (14905 6th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166; map below) or Newcastle Police Department (12835 Newcastle Way, Suite 200 Newcastle, WA 98056)

On Paypal: [email protected]

We will also pick up in North Pierce and South King County. Call the attached number or contact us on Facebook!

Thank you for helping!!!

VIDEOS

Below are recent news videos showing the damage of this dangerous fire: