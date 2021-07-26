To prepare for the effects of climate change, the City of Burien announced that it is developing its first community-level Climate Action Plan.

“Community members are invited to take a survey to help prioritize strategies to reduce climate pollution and help protect our community from the worst impacts of climate change,” the city said.

The Burien Climate Action Plan survey is open from July 26 through Aug. 25, 2021.

The goal of the Burien Climate Action Plan is “to establish ambitious, feasible, and equitable strategies that rapidly reduce Burien’s greenhouse gas emissions, build community resilience, and are aligned with the efforts of cities around the region.”

By completing this survey, community members are providing valuable input on their vision of a climate-resilient Burien.

Learn more about the Burien Climate Action Plan and how to get involved at: burienwa.gov/climate.