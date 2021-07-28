Highline College President John Mosby recently announced that students, staff and faculty who physically go on campus will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Sept. 27, 2021, the start of fall quarter.

Those with medical, religious or philosophical exemptions may submit a waiver.

The decision comes after Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee issued a new higher education proclamation on July 12, 2021, which states community colleges may either choose to be a vaccine-required campus or not. New rules, restrictions and guidelines were issued for both decisions.

“We have weighed the list of pros and cons related to this decision and strongly believe that requiring vaccines on our campus prioritizes the physical and mental health, equity, education, and safety of our community at large,” wrote Highline College President John Mosby in the announcement. “We don’t make this decision lightly. In lieu of the challenges we are faced with during the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to moving our campus toward our new normal.”

Everyone who comes to campus, including outside visitors, is expected to follow current health and safety protocols involving health screening, entry procedures, required physical distancing and face coverings until otherwise notified.

To help students and the surrounding community get vaccinated by the fall, Highline College has partnered with 6M Geriatrics and King County Public Health to offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines on campus from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday in August.

Every person who gets vaccinated will receive a free pair of Highline’s 60th-anniversary socks.

Additionally, the Highline College Foundation will award up to five scholarships worth $500 each. The first 250 students to be vaccinated will be eligible for the random drawing.

Learn more about the on-campus vaccine clinics at highline.edu/august-vaccine-clinics/.

For more information regarding Highline College’s COVID-19 protocols, return to campus plans and more, visit highline.edu/covid19/.

