Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office recently a search warrant on a case that began with street level distribution of fentanyl and resulted in recovering 8.5 pounds of heroin and over 1,600 fentanyl pills:

Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous substance, posing a great risk to anyone that is exposed to it and the safety of our community.

Last Friday morning, Burien PD and our partners at KCSO served a search warrant on a case that begin with street level distribution of fentanyl in Burien.

They recovered 8.5 POUNDS of heroin and over 1600 fentanyl laced pills.

Those distributing these substances in our community were arrested and booked into jail for this behavior, shutting down this distribution network.