SPONSORED:
Screening Mammogram Event – Burien
The Franciscan Breast Center at St. Anne Hospital will be hosting a breast cancer screening event on Wed., August 4, from 2 – 5 p.m.
The event is for women who are 40 years of age or older and haven’t had a screening mammogram in two years or more.
Screenings are free to women who are uninsured or underinsured.
No clinical breast exam is needed and no referral is necessary.
Please call 1 (844) 741-2722 (Option 3) to make an appointment.
The Franciscan Breast Center is located at 16045 First Ave. South, Burien, WA, 98166:
