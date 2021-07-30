SPONSORED:

Screening Mammogram Event – Burien

The Franciscan Breast Center at St. Anne Hospital will be hosting a breast cancer screening event on Wed., August 4, from 2 – 5 p.m.

The event is for women who are 40 years of age or older and haven’t had a screening mammogram in two years or more.

Screenings are free to women who are uninsured or underinsured.

No clinical breast exam is needed and no referral is necessary.

Please call 1 (844) 741-2722 (Option 3) to make an appointment.

The Franciscan Breast Center is located at 16045 First Ave. South, Burien, WA, 98166:

