Since 1908, this church has stood beside Fauntleroy Creek in the West Seattle community of Fauntleroy.

With a vibrant congregation and community connection, Fauntleroy Church United Church of Christ seeks to fill an important staff position:

Communications & Operations Manager

Fauntleroy Church, UCC, a progressive, open and affirming congregation in West Seattle, is seeking a part-time Communications & Operations Manager. This is a 34-hour/week position paying $23-25/hour, with health insurance on the church’s group plan.

Position to begin Sept. 1, 2021.

Job Summary

The Communications & Operations Manager will have responsibility for the building operations and communication needs of Fauntleroy Church United Church of Christ. Working with staff, volunteers, and lay leaders, the Manager will also have responsibility for maintaining and continuing to develop the infrastructure and processes for ongoing digital ministry, including worship service livestreaming.

To apply, please go to https://www.fauntleroyucc.org/comm . Early submission is encouraged; applications will be considered as they are received. Fauntleroy Church is an equal opportunity employer.

For more info, contact Jackie Gould, Office Manager at [email protected].