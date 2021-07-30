A man was critically injured in a shooting near S. 136th Street and 7th Ave S. in Burien (map below) early Friday morning, July 30, 2021.

Police say that the shooting happened around 2:19 a.m.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

This incident was the second shooting police were called to over a few hour span in the region, and part of a recent uptick in violence. Another victim died from gunshot injuries suffered on Roxbury overnight – more info here.

No suspect information was released.

King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit Detectives are investigating.