A man was critically injured in a shooting near S. 136th Street and 7th Ave S. in Burien (map below) early Friday morning, July 30, 2021.
Police say that the shooting happened around 2:19 a.m.
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
This incident was the second shooting police were called to over a few hour span in the region, and part of a recent uptick in violence. Another victim died from gunshot injuries suffered on Roxbury overnight – more info here.
No suspect information was released.
King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit Detectives are investigating.
CORRECTION: A victim who was shot multiple times overnight in Burien is still alive, in critical condition.https://t.co/JW4q5tYKNs
— KOMO News (@komonews) July 30, 2021