The second round of results are in for Tuesday’s (Aug. 3, 2021) Primary Election, and these returns for the Burien City Council race show some new trends:

Mark Dorsey has taken the lead over incumbent Jimmy Matta for Position No. 3 by 45 votes, up from trailing by 16. Martin Barrett’s lead over Hugo Garcia for Position No. 1 has increased from 631 to 754 votes. Sarah Moore’s lead over Alex Simkus has shrunk to 15 from 62 for Position No. 5. Krystal Marx’s lead over Stephanie Mora has grown from 326 to 339 votes for Position No. 7.



The top two vote getters for each position will move on to the General Election Nov. 3.

Please note that totals continue to change as more results are tabulated.

CITY OF BURIEN

Ballots Counted: 5,542

* Registered Voters: 30,046 • 18.45 %

City of Burien Council Position No. 1:

Martin Barrett: 2,973 • 55.68% (first round: 2,659 • 55.05%) Hugo Garcia: 2,219 • 41.56% (first round: 2,028 • 41.99%) Abdifatah Mohamedhaji: 130 • 2.43%



City of Burien Council Position No. 3:

Mark Dorsey: 2,321 • 43.66% (first round: 2076 • 43.10%) Jimmy Matta*: 2,276 • 42.81% (first round: 2092 • 43.43%) Charles Schaefer: 707 • 13.30% (first round: 635 • 13.18%)



*incumbent

City of Burien Council Position No. 5:

Sarah Moore: 2,309 • 43.71% (first round: 2,114 • 44.17%) Alex Simkus: 2,294 • 43.42% (first round: 2,052 • 42.88%) Georgette Reyes: 668 • 12.64% (first round: 603 • 12.60%)



City of Burien Council Position No. 7:

Krystal Marx*: 1,535 • 28.81% (first round: 1,400 • 29.02%) Stephanie Mora: 1,196 • 22.45% (first round: 1,074 • 22.26%) John White: 977 • 18.34% (first round: 877 • 18.18%) Patty Janssen (dropped out): 796 • 14.94% (first round: 729 • 15.11%) Elissa Fernandez: 437 • 8.20% (first round: 392 • 8.12%) John Potter: 374 • 7.02 (first round: 337 • 6.98%)



*incumbent

The next round of results will be released Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 4.

Final results will be certified by King County Elections on Wednesday, Aug. 18.