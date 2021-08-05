SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend, in Tacoma, Shoreline and Seattle.

The first Open House is quietly perched at the top of a private drive, high above the Normandy Park Cove:

This spacious, custom built mid-century home has sweeping territorial views from Mt Rainier to Vashon Island.

Entertainers dream with vaulted ceilings and open kitchen/ dining / living areas.

Enjoy the conversation pit by the wood fireplace on cold winter days.

Enjoy the large deck for parties or simply enjoying the views.

Large primary suite with sitting area and a workout area.

Lower level has recreation room and 2 more large sized bedrooms with updated 3/4 bathroom.

HUGE double garage.

Parking for boat, RV or multiple cars.

Lot A Beach Rights.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 7: Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 17201 Sylvester Road SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $950,000 MLS Number: 1818606 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Year Built: 1966 Approximate House SqFt: 3,250 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 15,000 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Wall to Wall Carpet Bath Off Master Built-In Vacuum Dbl Pane/Storm Windw Dining Room Security System Skylight(s) Vaulted Ceilings



PHOTOS:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

MAP:

Next up is a Super Vibrant and Rare Offering in SeaTac:

Plenty of Room to Roam in this Large Home on a Giant Parcel, it’s the Perfect Setting for Your New Address!

Come See this SeaTac Rambler on a Double Lot.

This Home is on a Private Road and Boasts Peaceful Living in the City.

Fully Fenced Courtyard Wired for Hot Tub.

Master Bedroom is Gorgeous Featuring Vaulted Ceilings, Multiple Closets, Skylights and Separate Bath.

10 Minute Walk to the Dog Park and Crystal Springs Park.

Close to Everything, Including the Airport and Freeway.

Garage doors reveal a small shop space and the giant hangout space.

WHEN:

Friday, Aug. 6: 4 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7: Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 16425 48th Avenue S., SeaTac, WA 98188 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $525,000 MLS Number: 1819797 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1964 Approximate House SqFt: 1,848 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 16,875 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Wall to Wall Carpet Bath Off Master Skylight(s) Vaulted Ceilings



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next is a lovely home in the desirable Huntington Park 55+ community in Des Moines:

Rare 3 bed 2 bath w/ bonus room and 2 car garage.

Enjoy the generous living room w/gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings.

Master bedroom has 2 large closets.

HUGE deck overlooking walking trails w/ fully fenced yard.

Beautiful greenery out every window.

Freshly painted with brand new carpet.

A well kept, quiet community with gorgeous trees, pool, hot tub & walking paths.

Fitness classes & fun social events at the clubhouse.

Minutes from Des Moines Marina and restaurants.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 7: 2 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 24731 12th Avenue S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $525,000 MLS Number: 1818081 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1972 Approximate House SqFt: 1,840 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,188 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Hardwood Laminate Wall to Wall Carpet Dining Room Vaulted Ceilings



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The next Open House has stunning views from The Summit, a coveted Bellevue neighborhood that will take your breath away:

Rarely found rambler with light filled living space, offers large rooms & a highly functional floorplan.

2 beds/2.25 baths, view deck & finished flex room off of the garage.

Vaulted ceilings & walls of windows contribute to the incredible feel and flow of this beautiful 2,540 sq ft home.

Expansive kitchen, plenty of storage, oversized utility room & private patio.

Large 13,000+ sq ft lot with mature landscaping offers privacy & extra parking in addition to the 3 car garage.

Enjoy exclusive access to the community pool, tennis courts &clubhouse.

Close to shopping, freeways & Newcastle Golf Course.

Award-winning Bellevue School District.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 7: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 15278 SE 58th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,599,000 MLS Number: 1816852 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 3 Year Built: 1989 Approximate House SqFt: 2,540 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,188 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Hardwood Wall to Wall Carpet Bath Off Master Ceiling Fan(s) Dbl Pane/Storm Windw Dining Room Jetted Tub Skylight(s) Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House has the best of both worlds in Sammamish:

This beautiful .80 acre lot offers the most serene setting conveniently located near the heart of Sammamish & Town Center!

Nestled into this lush land is a 3,130 sq ft, 4 bedroom custom home.

Plenty of parking with room for the boat or RV plus a three car garage and a shed.

Vaulted ceilings, fresh paint and refinished hardwoods welcome you as you enter this inviting home.

Daylight basement is fully finished with an office, 3/4 bath and spacious bonus room!

Entertainment size deck is perfect for gathering with friends or enjoying your morning coffee while taking in the beauty of nature that surrounds you.

Escape the daily hustle and bustle as you travel the long paved driveway and settle into your own private oasis!

WHEN:

Sunday, Aug. 8: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 23410 SE 8th Street, Sammamish, WA 98074 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,450,000 MLS Number: 1818910 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 Year Built: 1993 Approximate House SqFt: 3,130 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 35,032 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Hardwood Laminate Wall to Wall Carpet Bath Off Master Ceiling Fan(s) Dbl Pane/Storm Windw Dining Room French Doors High Tech Cabling Security System Skylight(s) Vaulted Ceilings Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS:

