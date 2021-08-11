With high temperatures expected later this week, the City of Burien is opening the Burien Community Center to operate as a cooling center later this week, including Thursday, Aug. 12, Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, the city announced Wednesday.

This is in response to the “Excessive Heat Warning” issued by the National Weather Service – which runs through Saturday – that predicts “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures rising into the mid 80s to lower 90s today, 90s to near 100 degrees Thursday and Friday.”

There will be space for 35 people.

Sprinklers will be on at Chelsea Park Wednesday–Friday, from 3:30–5:30 p.m.

You can find other cooling centers on the King County Emergency Management blog.

Find other heat safety information, including ways to keep you, your family, and your pets cool.

With high temperatures expected later this week, we are opening the Burien Community Center to operate as a cooling center. When: August 12–13, noon–7 p.m.; August 14, noon–5:30 p.m.

Where: Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave SW, Burienhttps://t.co/pwNhpDirKD @KingCountyWA pic.twitter.com/wOr18TG4Me — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) August 11, 2021

The Burien Community Center is located at 14700 6th Ave SW: