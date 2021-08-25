Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office say that a recent collision involved ‘Three ‘tallboys’ and some Mary Jane’:

“Just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, King County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of SW 128th Street and Ambaum Blvd SW (map below) to investigate a two-car collision.

“The evidence indicates the driver of the silver Corolla failed to stop for the red traffic light as he traveled westbound on SW 128th Street. The resulting collision caused significant damage to both sedans and left each driver with non-life threatening injuries.

“During our deputy’s interview with Corolla’s driver he admitted to drinking ‘three tallboys’ equal to 48 ounces of beer, and consuming marijuana before the crash. This was consistent with the bloodshot and watery eyes our deputy observed.

“The Corolla’s driver was taken to the hospital due to his injuries. A warrant for his blood was obtained. These results will show the levels of alcohol and THC in his system at the time of the collision. DUI charges are likely.

“This collision is yet another reminder of the consequences of impaired driving especially when alcohol is mixed with marijuana and other substances.

“Don’t drive impaired. It is that simple.”