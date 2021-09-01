SPONSORED:
Casa Italiana and Ferrari Owner’s Club will be presenting the 2021 Italian Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Each Italian car owner attending with their vehicle will receive a free espresso or 12oz. latte.
Visit the Casa Caffè for cannoli, sofgliatelle, panini, gelato… or just to see the pictures of our Italian forefathers and families. (Perhaps you’re in a picture and didn’t know it!)
Seattle has been waiting a long time for this and now it’s happening.
More info at https://casaitalianacc.org/italian-car-show/
WHEN: Saturday, September 11, 2021: 10am-1pm
DIRECTED BY: Gary Reed
WHERE: Casa Italiana – Italian Cultural Center, 13028 1st Ave S., Burien, WA 98168:
EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged local audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].