To the voters of Burien,

We each want to thank you for your support in the primary election. With the election results certified, we wish to congratulate Krystal Marx and Stephanie Mora for their election victory.

Combined with Stephanie, we received over 66% of the primary vote. The voters of Burien are clear. After seeing four years of Krystal Marx and her positions on the City Council, two thirds of the voters of Burien chose someone else. They resoundingly voted for change.

As the combined field that ran for position 7 in the primary, all of us endorse Stephanie Mora for Burien City Council. She represents the change Burien wants. If you voted for us in the primary, please vote for Stephanie Mora in the November 2nd election.

Thank You Again,

John White

Elissa Fernandez

Patty Janssen

John Potter